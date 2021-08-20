For the drive home in Park Hills: Partly cloudy in the evening. Thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Saturday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
