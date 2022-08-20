Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.