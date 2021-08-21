Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 90.38. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.