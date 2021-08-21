Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 90.38. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunsh…
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The area will see…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degr…
For the drive home in Park Hills: Partly cloudy in the evening. Thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds…