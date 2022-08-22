Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.