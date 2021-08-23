For the drive home in Park Hills: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunsh…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The area will see…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 t…
- Updated
More than 100,000 homes and businesses lost power after Henri brought powerful winds and flooding rain to New England on August 22.