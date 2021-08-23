Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.