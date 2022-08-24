For the drive home in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
