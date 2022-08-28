Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Monday. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.