Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Monday. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. To…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV i…
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. We'l…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
The Park Hills area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect …
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see cl…
For the drive home in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Wednesday. I…
For the drive home in Park Hills: A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecas…