Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
