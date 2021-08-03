Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.