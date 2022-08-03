Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Thursday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
