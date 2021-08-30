Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.