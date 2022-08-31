This evening in Park Hills: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. To…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. How lik…
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. We'l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected…
This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Sunda…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds light and …