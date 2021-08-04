 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Aug. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News