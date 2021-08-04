This evening in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
