Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.