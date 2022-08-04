This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.