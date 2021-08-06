This evening in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in…
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun…
Park Hills's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 65F. Wind…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Today…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV in…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
This evening in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a very hot da…
This evening in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperature…