Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 98.41. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.