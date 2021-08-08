Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 98.41. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
