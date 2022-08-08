Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 72F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Park Hills. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
