 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 72F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Park Hills. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News