This evening in Park Hills: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
