Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.