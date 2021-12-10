This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. It should be a f…
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Exp…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Park Hills today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Today's con…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Park Hills's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds light…
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies …
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…