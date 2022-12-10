This evening in Park Hills: Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
