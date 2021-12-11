Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

 Skip to main content
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

