Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. It should be a f…
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Park Hills today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Saturday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Today's con…
Park Hills's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds light…
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies …
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Exp…
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.