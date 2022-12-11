Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Areas of freezing fog. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.