Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.