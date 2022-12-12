This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Saturday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. The …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for th…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Thursday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 de…
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Winds should …
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
🎧 Learn more about ancient hurricanes on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Partly clou…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Par…