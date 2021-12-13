For the drive home in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Park Hills today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Saturday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Park…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Today's con…
Park Hills's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds light…
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. It should be a f…
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies …
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 de…