Park Hills's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Thunder possible. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Saturday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. The …
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degre…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Thursday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 de…
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Winds should …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Partly clou…
🎧 Learn more about ancient hurricanes on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Areas of freezing fog. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicte…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Par…