Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.