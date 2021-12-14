Park Hills's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Saturday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Park…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Today's con…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 de…
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies …
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50…
Park Hills's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds light…