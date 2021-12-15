Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Windy during the evening. Showers developing after midnight, with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
