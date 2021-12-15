Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Windy during the evening. Showers developing after midnight, with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.