This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Park Hills tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
