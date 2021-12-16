Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
