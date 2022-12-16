This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
