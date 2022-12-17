Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Mainly clear. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.