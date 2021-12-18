Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

 Skip to main content
This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

