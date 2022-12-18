 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Park Hills Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

