Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

