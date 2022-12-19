 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

