Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Park Hills. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
