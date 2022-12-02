Park Hills's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 31F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees to…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Thursday. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecas…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Perio…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Scatter…
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Park Hills could see periods of brisk wind…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's hi…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 …