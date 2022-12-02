Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 31F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.