Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: A few clouds. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Wednesday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

