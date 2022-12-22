For the drive home in Park Hills: A few clouds. Low near -5F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 3 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
