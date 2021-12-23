Park Hills's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
