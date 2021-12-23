 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Seabaugh Furniture and Appliance

Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News