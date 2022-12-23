 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 4F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . 6 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

