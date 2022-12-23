Park Hills's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 4F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . 6 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
It will be a cold day in Park Hills, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degr…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds light an…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10. We'll see a low temperature of 4 degrees today. We will see…
Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. 20 degrees is today's…
Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. 26 degrees is today's …
Some argue that seasons shouldn’t begin on the longest or shortest day of the year.
For the drive home in Park Hills: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Park Hills Thursday, with temperatures i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Park Hills residents should …