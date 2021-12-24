Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.