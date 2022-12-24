 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: Clear. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . A 19-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

