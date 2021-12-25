 Skip to main content
Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

