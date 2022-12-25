Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low near 20F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Monday, Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.