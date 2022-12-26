Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 14F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.