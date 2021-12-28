Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.