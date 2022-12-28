This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10. We'll see a low temperature of 4 degrees today. We will see…
It will be a cold day in Park Hills, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24. Today's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. Expect cle…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. We will see…
Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecas…
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.
This evening in Park Hills: Clear. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. E…
Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. P…
2022 will be remembered in the U.S. for devastating flooding and storms — and extreme heat waves and droughts. Here's what it all means.